Russia to investigate Philips for alleged smartphone price fixing: TASS

Russia's anti-monopoly service has opened an investigation into the Russian subsidiary of Dutch technology company Philips for alleged smartphone price fixing, TASS news agency cited the deputy head of the watchdog as saying on Thursday.

Dutch technology company Philips' logo is seen at company headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands, January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jane Merriman)

Source: Reuters

