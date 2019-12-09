Russian car maker Avtovaz buys out GM from joint venture

Russia's biggest automaker Avtovaz said on Monday it would buy out General Motors from their joint venture producing vehicles in Russia under the Chevrolet brand.

Avtovaz has signed an agreement to buy GM's 50per cent stake in the venture, it said without disclosing financial details of the deal.

