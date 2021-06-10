Russian court fines Facebook for failing to delete banned content
A Russian court said on Thursday it had fined U.S. technology giant Facebook Inc 17 million roubles (about US$235,000) for failing to delete content which Moscow deems illegal.
(US$1 = 72.1950 roubles)
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely)