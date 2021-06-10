Russian court fines Facebook for failing to delete banned content

Business

Russian court fines Facebook for failing to delete banned content

A Russian court said on Thursday it had fined U.S. technology giant Facebook Inc 17 million roubles (about US$235,000) for failing to delete content which Moscow deems illegal.

FILE PHOTO: A Facebook logo is pictured in Bordeaux, southwestern France
FILE PHOTO: A Facebook logo is pictured in Bordeaux, southwestern France, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Illustration/File Photo

Bookmark

MOSCOW: A Russian court said on Thursday it had fined U.S. technology giant Facebook Inc 17 million roubles (about US$235,000) for failing to delete content which Moscow deems illegal.

(US$1 = 72.1950 roubles)

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark