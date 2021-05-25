Russian court fines Google additional 2 million rbls -TASS
A Russian court on Tuesday fined U.S. technology giant Google an additional 2 million roubles (US$27,270) over failure to delete content Moscow deems illegal, the TASS news agency reported after earlier fines totalling 4 million roubles.
MOSCOW: A Russian court on Tuesday fined U.S. technology giant Google an additional 2 million roubles (US$27,270) over failure to delete content Moscow deems illegal, the TASS news agency reported after earlier fines totalling 4 million roubles.
(US$1 = 73.3400 roubles)
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by David Goodman)