Russian court fines Tiktok 1.5 million roubles for not deleting banned content
A Russian court on Thursday said it had fined Tiktok 1.5 million roubles (US$20,425) over a failure to delete content Moscow deems illegal, part of a broader standoff between Moscow and big tech companies.
It also fined Google 3.5 million roubles, adding to the 6 million roubles in fines it received on Tuesday.
(US$1 = 73.4400 roubles)
