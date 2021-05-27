Russian court fines Tiktok 1.5 million roubles for not deleting banned content

A Russian court on Thursday said it had fined Tiktok 1.5 million roubles (US$20,425) over a failure to delete content Moscow deems illegal, part of a broader standoff between Moscow and big tech companies.

FILE PHOTO: TikTok head office in United States
FILE PHOTO: The TikTok logo is pictured outside the company's U.S. head office in Culver City, California, U.S., September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

It also fined Google 3.5 million roubles, adding to the 6 million roubles in fines it received on Tuesday.

(US$1 = 73.4400 roubles)

(Reporting by Maria Vasilyeva; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

