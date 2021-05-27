Russian court fines Twitter 7 million roubles for failing to delete content

A Russian court on Thursday said it had handed social network operator Twitter two fines totalling 7 million roubles (US$95,310) for failing to delete banned content.

MOSCOW: A Russian court on Thursday said it had handed social network operator Twitter two fines totalling 7 million roubles (US$95,310) for failing to delete banned content.

Russia has taken steps in recent months to regulate and curb the power of social media and technology giants.

More fines are expected to be announced later in the day.

(US$1 = 73.4425 roubles)

(Reporting by Marina Bobrova and Maria Vasilyeva; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Hugh Lawson)