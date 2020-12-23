Russian lawmakers back hefty fines for websites that fail to remove banned content

MOSCOW: Russia's lower house of parliament voted on Wednesday to pass a bill that would fine online platforms and internet providers up to 20per cent of their turnover in Russia if they fail to remove banned content.

The authors of the draft legislation singled out the cases of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram as justification for the fines and said they had failed to remove hundreds of URL pages containing content banned in Russia.

