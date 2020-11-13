Russian online retailer Ozon to raise about US$750 million in IPO: sources

Russian online retailer Ozon plans to raise about US$750 million in an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, three financial market sources told Reuters.

MOSCOW: Russian online retailer Ozon plans to raise about US$750 million in an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, three financial market sources told Reuters.

The company, which has already filed for an IPO, said this month it had planned to raise at least US$500 million for the company's expansion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Olga Popova; editing by David Evans)