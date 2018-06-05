Russian regulator says 19,696 Peugeot and Citroen cars recalled

Russia's standards agency said on Tuesday it had been informed about the voluntary recall of 19,696 Peugeot and Citroen cars sold between February 2008 and September 2014.

It said the reason for the recall was a possible design fault with the front window wiper.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Tom Balmforth)