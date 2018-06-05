Russian regulator says 19,696 Peugeot and Citroen cars recalled

Russia's standards agency said on Tuesday it had been informed about the voluntary recall of 19,696 Peugeot and Citroen cars sold between February 2008 and September 2014.

FILE PHOTO: The brand name of Peugeot, part of French carmaker PSA Group, is seen at a dealership of the brand in Saverne, France, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

It said the reason for the recall was a possible design fault with the front window wiper.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Tom Balmforth)

