Russian security chief says Moscow will cooperate with US against hackers - report

MOSCOW: Russia will work together with the United States to locate cyber criminals, the RIA news agency quoted FSB security service chief Alexander Bortnikov as saying on Wednesday.

Bortnikov said the security agency would follow agreements reached by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden who discussed cybersecurity issues at a summit in Switzerland this month.

