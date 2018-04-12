Russian tycoon Deripaska withdraws from Nornickel board nomination

Business

Russian tycoon Deripaska withdraws from Nornickel board nomination

Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska has withdrawn his nomination candidacy to join the board of Norilsk Nickel, the mining firm said in a statement on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian tycoon Deripaska attends the session &quot;The Future of &quot;Made China&quot;
FILE PHOTO: Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska attends the session "The Future of "Made China"" during the Annual Meeting 2016 of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/File Photo

Bookmark

MOSCOW: Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska has withdrawn his nomination candidacy to join the board of Norilsk Nickel, the mining firm said in a statement on Thursday.

Deripaska had been nominated to join the board, a regulatory disclosure showed on April 5.

Deripaska was among Russian individuals and entities named a new U.S. sanctions list announced by the United States on Friday.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark