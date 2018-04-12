Russian tycoon Deripaska withdraws from Nornickel board nomination

Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska has withdrawn his nomination candidacy to join the board of Norilsk Nickel, the mining firm said in a statement on Thursday.

MOSCOW: Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska has withdrawn his nomination candidacy to join the board of Norilsk Nickel, the mining firm said in a statement on Thursday.

Deripaska had been nominated to join the board, a regulatory disclosure showed on April 5.

Deripaska was among Russian individuals and entities named a new U.S. sanctions list announced by the United States on Friday.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)