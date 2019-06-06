Russian watchdog asks Instagram to explain reported data leak: RIA

Russia's state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor has formally asked Instagram to explain reports of a big data leak on the social network last month, RIA news agency cited the watchdog's head Alexander Zharov as saying on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The Instagram application is seen on a phone screen
FILE PHOTO: The Instagram application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

"We've sent a request, we've had nothing back yet," Zharov was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Source: Reuters

