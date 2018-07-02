Ryanair, German union aim for further talks as pilots vote on strike action

German labor union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said it had agreed with Ryanair's management to continue negotiations, even as it ballots the budget carrier's pilots in Germany for industrial action.

"Ryanair and VC are targeting further exploratory talks during the ongoing balloting through end-July," VC negotiator Ingolf Schumacher said in a statement on Monday.

"We have seen some surprises at Ryanair in recent months, maybe we'll see a change for good, even if it currently doesn't look like it," he added.

