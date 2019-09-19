Ryanair AGM narrowly approves bonus plan for CEO O'Leary

Ryanair shareholders narrowly approved a bonus scheme for Chief Executive Michael O'Leary on Thursday that could earn him around 100 million euros (US$111 million) over five years.

The bonus scheme, which requires him to either double the profitability or share price of the carrier within five years, was approved by 50.5per cent of votes.

O'Leary in February said he would stay for another five years at Europe's largest low-cost airline, whose share price has roughly halved over the past two years amid a series of disputes with unions and delays to the delivery of the grounded Boeing 737 MAX.

(US$1 = 0.9045 euros)

