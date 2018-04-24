Ryanair agrees to buy 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes

Ryanair has agreed to buy an additional 25 Boeing 737 MAX planes, worth US$3 billion at list prices, lifting its order of the U.S. planemaker's flagship short-haul plane model to 135, the two companies said on Tuesday.

DUBLIN: Ryanair has agreed to buy an additional 25 Boeing 737 MAX planes, worth US$3 billion at list prices, lifting its order of the U.S. planemaker's flagship short-haul plane model to 135, the two companies said on Tuesday.

The Irish low-cost carrier purchased 100 737 MAX planes in 2014 and took out options on 100 more. It said it has 75 options remaining.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)