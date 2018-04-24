Ryanair agrees to buy 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes

Business

Ryanair agrees to buy 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes

Ryanair has agreed to buy an additional 25 Boeing 737 MAX planes, worth US$3 billion at list prices, lifting its order of the U.S. planemaker's flagship short-haul plane model to 135, the two companies said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A pilot disembarks a Ryanair flight at Stansted airport in London
FILE PHOTO: A pilot disembarks a Ryanair flight at Stansted airport in London, Britain September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

Bookmark

DUBLIN: Ryanair has agreed to buy an additional 25 Boeing 737 MAX planes, worth US$3 billion at list prices, lifting its order of the U.S. planemaker's flagship short-haul plane model to 135, the two companies said on Tuesday.

The Irish low-cost carrier purchased 100 737 MAX planes in 2014 and took out options on 100 more. It said it has 75 options remaining.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark