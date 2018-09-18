Ryanair aims for union agreement in Germany before Christmas

Ryanair aims for union agreement in Germany before Christmas

Budget airline Ryanair hopes to find an agreement with German unions before Christmas, Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs said on Tuesday, after pilots and cabin crew staged a full-day walkout this month and threatened further strikes.

Ryanair logo is pictured on the the jacket of a cabin crew member ahead of a news conference by Ryanair union representatives in Brussels, Belgium September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Ryanair's cost position would be significantly more attractive than that of rivals even if Europe's biggest low-cost carrier struck deals with unions, he added at a travel industry conference.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Maria Sheahan)

