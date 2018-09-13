Ryanair cabin crew to strike September 28 in five countries: union spokesman

Business

Ryanair cabin crew to strike September 28 in five countries: union spokesman

Seven Ryanair cabin crew unions from five countries will hold a 24-hour strike on Sept. 28, a Belgian union spokesman said on Thursday.

Ryanair airplane is parked behind a fence at the tarmac of Weeze Airport
An aircraft of low-cost airline Ryanair is parked behind a fence at the tarmac of Weeze Airport, near the German-Dutch border, during a strike of its crews, protesting the slow progress in negotiating a collective labour agreement in Weeze, Germany, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Bookmark

BRUSSELS: Seven Ryanair cabin crew unions from five countries will hold a 24-hour strike on Sept. 28, a Belgian union spokesman said on Thursday.

"The strike will be held in Italy, Portugal, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands," Yves Lambot told Reuters before a news conference to announce the strike.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark