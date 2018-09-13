Ryanair cabin crew to strike September 28 in five countries: union spokesman

Seven Ryanair cabin crew unions from five countries will hold a 24-hour strike on Sept. 28, a Belgian union spokesman said on Thursday.

"The strike will be held in Italy, Portugal, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands," Yves Lambot told Reuters before a news conference to announce the strike.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott)