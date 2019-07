Ryanair cuts summer 2020 growth rate on Boeing MAX doubts

Europe's largest budget carrier Ryanair has cut its forecast for growth in traveler numbers next summer to 3per cent from a previous 7per cent, saying it was providing for the possibility of further delays in deliveries of Boeing 737 MAX planes.

REUTERS: Europe's largest budget carrier Ryanair has cut its forecast for growth in traveler numbers next summer to 3per cent from a previous 7per cent, saying it was providing for the possibility of further delays in deliveries of Boeing 737 MAX planes.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

Advertisement