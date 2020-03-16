Ryanair grounds most of its fleet across Europe for the next week

Business

Ryanair grounds most of its fleet across Europe for the next week

Ryanair said on Monday it would ground most of its aircraft in Europe over the next seven to 10 days, expects to cut seat capacity by 80per cent for the next two months, and could even ground its entire fleet, given travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS plane EI-EKG approaches Riga International Airport in Riga
FILE PHOTO: Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS plane EI-EKG approaches Riga International Airport in Riga, Latvia January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

"We have seen a substantial decline in bookings over the last 2 weeks, and we expect this will continue for the foreseeable future," the company said.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Source: Reuters

