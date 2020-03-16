Ryanair grounds most of its fleet across Europe for the next week

Ryanair said on Monday it would ground most of its aircraft in Europe over the next seven to 10 days, expects to cut seat capacity by 80per cent for the next two months, and could even ground its entire fleet, given travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

REUTERS: Ryanair said on Monday it would ground most of its aircraft in Europe over the next seven to 10 days, expects to cut seat capacity by 80per cent for the next two months, and could even ground its entire fleet, given travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have seen a substantial decline in bookings over the last 2 weeks, and we expect this will continue for the foreseeable future," the company said.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)