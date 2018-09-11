Ryanair's German pilots to strike on Wednesday

German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) on Monday called a 24-hour strike affecting all Ryanair flights out of Germany on Wednesday to push its demands in talks with the Irish carrier on wages and work conditions.

FRANKFURT: German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) on Monday called a 24-hour strike affecting all Ryanair flights out of Germany on Wednesday to push its demands in talks with the Irish carrier on wages and work conditions.

The union called on German-based pilots to strike from Wednesday 0101 GMT until Thursday 0059 GMT, affecting all flights departing from Germany during that period.

Advertisement

"Despite the clear signal sent with the strike in early August there's still standstill at the negotiation table,"

Ingolf Schumacher, VC's pay negotiator, said in a statement.

Ryanair last month suffered its worst one-day strike after a walk-out by pilots in five European countries disrupted the plans of an estimated 55,000 travelers with the budget airline at the height of the summer holiday season.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by David Evans)

Advertisement