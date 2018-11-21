Ryanair seeing record demand through website, no Brexit impact

Irish budget airline Ryanair enjoyed the busiest day in history for its website this week and has not seen any impact on demand from British or European consumers due to Brexit, it's chief marketing officer said on Wednesday.

LONDON: Irish budget airline Ryanair enjoyed the busiest day in history for its website this week and has not seen any impact on demand from British or European consumers due to Brexit, it's chief marketing officer said on Wednesday.

Kenny Jacobs also told reporters in London that the group was not interested in buying Flybe and expects the airline to be broken up after it said it was in talks with potential buyers.

