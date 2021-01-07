Ryanair slashes annual traffic forecast as fresh lockdowns hit

Europe's largest low-cost carrier Ryanair Holdings on Thursday slashed its annual traffic forecast to below 30 million passengers due to fresh lockdowns in the United Kingdom and Ireland as a result of a highly contagious new coronavirus variant.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

