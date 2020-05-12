Ryanair to recommend face masks on board, ban toilet queues

Ryanair is to recommend that all passengers wear face masks on board when it reopens 40per cent of its route network on July 1 and customers will be required to ask crew to use the toilet, Europe's largest low-cost carrier announced on Tuesday.

DUBLIN: Ryanair is to recommend that all passengers wear face masks on board when it reopens 40per cent of its route network on July 1 and customers will be required to ask crew to use the toilet, Europe's largest low-cost carrier announced on Tuesday.

The Irish airline said it will also require all passengers to fill out a form detailing the length of their planned visit and where they will stay, information that will be provided to EU governments to monitor quarantine measures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ryanair will continue to operate a skeleton service of 30 flights per day until the end of June and will then begin 1,000 flights per day from July 1, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens)