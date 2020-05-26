Ryanair vows to appeal against Lufthansa aid package
DUBLIN/PARIS: Ryanair will contest a €9 billion (US$9.9 billion) German aid package for Lufthansa, the budget airline's Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said in a statement on Tuesday (May 26).
The government-backed aid will allow Lufthansa to "engage in below-cost selling" and make it harder for Ryanair, its Laudamotion subsidiary and rival low-cost carrier easyJet to compete, O'Leary said.
"Ryanair will appeal against this latest example of illegal state aid to Lufthansa, which will massively distort competition," he added in the statement.