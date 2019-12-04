Ryanair warns of base closures, job losses on delay in Boeing MAX delivery

Ryanair Holdings Plc said on Wednesday it would receive just half of the planned 20 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft deliveries, leading to closure of two bases and cutting of its summer capacity at other bases, putting jobs at risk.

REUTERS: Ryanair Holdings Plc said on Wednesday it would receive just half of the planned 20 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft deliveries, leading to closure of two bases and cutting of its summer capacity at other bases, putting jobs at risk.

Europe's biggest budget airline said it would close its bases at Nuremberg and Stockholm Skavsta in the summer of 2020. It revised its passenger load traffic forecast for full year 2021 to 156 million from 157 million stated earlier.

"We are continuing to work with Boeing, our people, our unions and our affected airports to minimize these capacity cuts and job losses," said Eddie Wilson, chief executive of Ryanair's main airline.

The company blamed the revision to its summer 2020 schedule on receiving just 10 MAX aircraft instead of 20 as previously planned.

Ryanair, one of Boeing's biggest customers, said in November it expects further delay to its Boeing MAX 737 deliveries and may still be without the jets next summer.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

