Ryanair would not expect to pay Boeing tariffs

DUBLIN: Ryanair would not expect to have to pay extra for aircraft deliveries due to a new 15per cent tariff announced by the European Union this week on Boeing aircraft, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

"We wouldn't be paying them," Eddie Wilson, Chief Executive of Ryanair DAC, the largest of the Ryanair Group's four airlines, told a virtual CAPA aviation summit when asked about the tariffs.

But he said that Ryanair expected that the victory of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden would lead to a "reset" in the trade dispute in any case.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens)