S Korea central bank keeps rates unchanged, as widely expected

South Korea's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged on Thursday, as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases threatens to hurt the economy's recovery, even as exports and inflation perk up.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen on the top of its building in Seoul
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen on the top of its building in Seoul, South Korea, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy board held the benchmark interest rate at the current record low of 0.50per cent, as expected by all 36 analysts in a Reuters poll.

Governor Lee Ju-yeol's news conference will be broadcast at 0220 GMT.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Joori Roh; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: Reuters

