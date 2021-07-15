S Korea central bank keeps rates unchanged, as widely expected

South Korea's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged on Thursday, as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases threatens to hurt the economy's recovery, even as exports and inflation perk up.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy board held the benchmark interest rate at the current record low of 0.50per cent, as expected by all 36 analysts in a Reuters poll.

Governor Lee Ju-yeol's news conference will be broadcast at 0220 GMT.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Joori Roh; Editing by Sam Holmes)