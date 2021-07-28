S Korea Finance Minister says to make property market stabilisation a top policy priority

South Korea's Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Wednesday the government will make property market stabilisation a top policy priority and pledged all-out efforts to expand housing supply and eradicate speculation in the second half of the year.

SEOUL: South Korea's Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Wednesday the government will make property market stabilisation a top policy priority and pledged all-out efforts to expand housing supply and eradicate speculation in the second half of the year.

"While the property market has yet stabilised, there are worries that the (home) price surge may continue ... therefore, stabilising the property market is the top policy priority for now," Hong told a joint press conference, where the minister of land and housing, top financial regulator and the police chief attended.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)