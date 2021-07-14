S Korea imports no Iran crude oil for June -customs

SEOUL, July 15: S.Korea imports no Iran crude oil for June and a year ago, preliminary data from Korea Customs Service showed on Thursday.

The world’s fifth-largest crude buyer imported a total 10.8 million tonnes of crude last month against 10 million tonnes imported a year ago, the data also showed.

Final data for South Korea's crude oil imports last month will be published by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) later the month. The KNOC data is considered the industry standard for South Korea's oil imports.