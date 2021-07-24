S Korea parliament approves US$30 billion extra budget

SEOUL: South Korea's parliament on Saturday (Jul 24) approved a 34.9 trillion won (US$30.31 billion) supplementary budget to offer pandemic relief to households, aid small businesses and create jobs, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The supplementary budget, which was slightly increased from the 33 trillion won previously expected, is South Korea's largest on record for extra spending outside its annual budget.

It is also the second supplementary budget this year after parliament had approved a 14.9 trillion won supplementary budget earlier in March.

More than 80 per cent of the population will be able to receive a 250,000 won cash handout, while small businesses will receive relief packages.