S Korea's Hyundai Motor, LG Energy to build EV battery plant in Indonesia
South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group has partnered with LG Energy Solution Ltd to build an electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing joint venture in Indonesia.
Hyundai and LG Energy signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indonesian government to build to a battery plant in the country, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.
The companies will invest US$1.1 billion as part of the joint venture.
