S&P, Dow edge up on trade optimism; Apple sinks Nasdaq

U.S. stock index futures were flat early on Wednesday, held back by worries over the Sino-U.S. trade war, while Apple shares moved higher ahead of the expected launch of new iPhone models.

NEW YORK: The Dow and S&P 500 ended slightly higher on Wednesday after news of a fresh round of U.S.-China trade talks, while the Nasdaq fell following a decline in Apple Inc shares as the company unveiled larger iPhones but made just minor changes to its offerings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.86 points, or 0.11 percent, to 25,998.92, the S&P 500 gained 1.02 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,888.91 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.25 points, or 0.23 percent, to 7,954.23.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)