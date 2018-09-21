S&P, Dow hit record highs at the open

Stock index futures handed back initial gains on Friday to point to a flat opening for U.S. markets, with the impact of a rise in oil prices on energy companies offset by a drop in chipmaker shares.

REUTERS: The benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials Average hit record highs at the open on Friday, while the Nasdaq rose on gains in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.27 points, or 0.26 percent, at the open to 26,726.25.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.01 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,936.76. The Nasdaq Composite gained 13.46 points, or 0.17 percent, to 8,041.69 at the opening bell.

