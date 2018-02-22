S&P, Dow open higher after two sessions of losses
US stock futures were little changed on Thursday, as the prospects of further interest rate increases this year kept investors on the edge.
REUTERS: The S&P 500 and the Dow industrials opened higher on Thursday after two days of losses as bond yields eased off four-year highs and traders took stock of the Federal Reserve's views on inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 101.75 points, or 0.41 percent, to 24,899.53. The S&P 500 gained 11.77 points, or 0.435711 percent, to 2,713.1. The Nasdaq Composite added 36.10 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,254.33.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)