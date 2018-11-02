S&P, Dow open higher on trade optimism; Apple hits Nasdaq

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a fourth day of gains for Wall Street on Friday, fueled by hopes that the United States and China were starting to work toward a resolution of their bitter trade war that has weighed on expectations of global growth, and ahead of the closely watched monthly jobs report.

REUTERS: The benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose at open on Friday, on hopes the United States and China would begin efforts to resolve their trade dispute, but a fall in Apple Inc shares pressured the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.86 points, or 0.25 percent, at the open to 25,443.60.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.08 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,745.45. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.04 points, or 0.14 percent, to 7,424.02 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)