S&P, Dow rise after Trump comments on trade

The S&P 500 and the Dow gained on Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said that the United States may not need to impose further tariffs on Chinese imports as the world's two largest economies continue to work on an agreement to eliminate trade tensions.

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 171.44 points, or 0.68 percent, to 25,460.71, the S&P 500 gained 9.66 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,739.86 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.01 points, or 0.12 percent, to 7,250.03.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

