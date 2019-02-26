S&P, Nasdaq cut all losses after February consumer confidence data
U.S. stock futures edged lower on Tuesday, hit by losses in Home Depot and Caterpillar shares, while investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony on monetary policy.
REUTERS: The benchmark S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq cut all losses on Tuesday to eke out slight gains, after a report from the Conference Board showed a higher-than-expected rise in the consumer confidence index in February.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was still pressured by losses in Home Depot Inc.
At 10:04 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 26.33 points, or 0.10 percent, at 26,065.62, the S&P 500 was up 1.35 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,797.46 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.92 points, or 0.01 percent, at 7,555.38.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)