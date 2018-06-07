S&P, Nasdaq drop as tech rally ends

The S&P 500 opened little changed on Thursday after four days of gains, with a poor financial report from J.M. Smucker pulling down packaged food makers and countering a boost for technology firms from the lifting of a ban on China's ZTE Corp.

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
NEW YORK: The S&P and Nasdaq fell on Thursday, as the technology sector snapped a rally and investors turned to safer bets while keeping an eye on global trade tensions and awaiting next week's U.S. and European central bank meetings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.81 points, or 0.38 percent, to 25,241.2, the S&P 500 lost 1.98 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,770.37 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 54.17 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,635.07.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew; and Leslie Adler)

Source: Reuters

