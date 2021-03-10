S&P, Nasdaq futures slip as yields firm ahead of inflation data

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dipped on Wednesday as U.S. bond yields ticked higher ahead of key bond auctions while investors cautiously awaited a reading on inflation later in the day amid fears that the economy could potentially overheat.

U.S. consumer prices are expected to tick higher to 0.4per cent in February from 0.3per cent in the prior month. However, underlying prices are likely to remain unchanged.

Accelerated vaccine rollouts and a new hefty round of fiscal stimulus on the horizon have raised bets on higher inflation, triggering a sharp rise in Treasury yields that knocked off the tech-heavy Nasdaq about 7per cent from its Feb. 12 record closing high.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield stood at 1.559per cent, well off its 13-month peak of 1.613per cent with focus on an auction of U.S. 10-year and 30-year debt later in the day for clues to where yields in the recently volatile market may be headed.

At 6:31 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 60 points, or 0.19per cent, S&P 500 E-minis were down 4.75 points, or 0.12per cent and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 67.75 points, or 0.53per cent.

The Nasdaq logged its best one-day percentage jump in four months on Tuesday, helped by a near 20per cent jump in Tesla Inc's shares as investors picked up momentum stocks that had recently taken a beating due to higher yields.

Nasdaq 100 futures dropped about 0.4per cent as Tesla dropped about 1.5per cent, while Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp fell between 0.2per cent and 0.7per cent in early trading.

Rising rates disproportionately hurt high-growth tech companies because they are valued on earnings expected years into the future.

A chunk of the US$1.9 trillion relief aid, which is on track to be signed into law later this week, is poised to end up in the stock market and could provide a boost for GameStop and other stocks popular among retail investors active in online social media forums.

Shares of GameStop jumped another 13per cent, setting the videogame retailer on track for its longest streak of daily gains in six months and extending a rally that has already doubled the company's market value.

Among other "meme" stocks, Koss Corp and AMC Entertainment climbed 5.6per cent and 6.7per cent.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)