S&P, Nasdaq hit new highs on trade optimism; tech climbs

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday, with help from technology stocks, but trade was in focus as investors awaited progress on trade talks between the United States and Canada and eyed next week's deadline for consultations on fresh China-U.S. tariffs.

NEW YORK: Wall Street extended its rally on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hitting record highs for the fourth straight session as technology companies pushed indexes higher and promising trade negotiations stoked investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60.89 points, or 0.23 percent, to 26,124.91, the S&P 500 gained 16.52 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,914.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 79.65 points, or 0.99 percent, to 8,109.69.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)