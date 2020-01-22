S&P, Nasdaq hit new highs on waning China virus fears, earnings

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were set for record highs on Wednesday, as investors took heart from China's efforts to contain a virus outbreak and a strong forecast from IBM.

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67.59 points, or 0.23per cent, at the open to 29,263.63. The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.23 points, or 0.28per cent, at 3,330.02. The Nasdaq Composite gained 42.81 points, or 0.46per cent, to 9,413.61 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

