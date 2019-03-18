S&P, Nasdaq open flat; Boeing drags on Dow

U.S. stock futures eked out gains on Monday following the S&P and Nasdaq's strongest weekly gain this year, while investors waited for further details from a Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened mixed on Monday, following the S&P 500 and Nasdaq's strongest weekly gain in 2019, while the Dow was pressured by shares of the world's largest planemaker Boeing Co.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46.99 points, or 0.18 percent, at the open to 25,801.88.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.13 points, or 0.00 percent, at 2,822.61. The Nasdaq Composite gained 7.85 points, or 0.10 percent, to 7,696.38 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)