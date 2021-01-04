S&P 500, Dow begin 2021 at all-time highs on economic rebound bets

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a record opening for the S&P 500 and the Dow in the first trading session of the year on Monday, building on a rally that has been powered by hopes of a vaccine-driven recovery in the global economy.

REUTERS: The S&P 500 and the Dow kicked off 2021 at record levels on Monday, building on a rally that has been powered by hopes of a vaccine-driven recovery in the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 21.0 points, or 0.07per cent, at the open to 30627.47 and the S&P 500 rose 8.5 points, or 0.23per cent, at the open to 3764.61.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nasdaq Composite rose 70.2 points, or 0.54per cent, to 12958.522 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)