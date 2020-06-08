S&P 500, Dow extend rally on hopes of swift economic rebound

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as a surprisingly upbeat jobs report last week added to optimism that the world's biggest economy has weathered the worst fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

REUTERS: Wall Street's major indexes rose on Monday, building on last week's sharp gains after a surprisingly upbeat jobs report raised bets of a swift recovery from a coronavirus-driven downturn.

Among the leading gainers on the S&P 500 were shares of cruise line operators Carnival Corp and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, up 12per cent and 13.5per cent, respectively. The S&P 1500 airlines index jumped 6.8per cent.

Planemaker Boeing Co advanced 11.4per cent, adding to its 40per cent surge last week.

Aiding sentiment, major oil producers agreed to extend a deal on record output cuts over the weekend. The energy sector climbed 3.6per cent, the most among the 11 major S&P sectors.

Other cyclical sectors including financials, and industrials, as well as consumer discretionary provided the biggest boost to the benchmark index.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq, however, dipped on Monday, after hitting an intraday record high in the previous session as data showed the unemployment rate in May unexpectedly fell.

"Most likely, May will have marked the peak of massive job losses," Magdy El Mihdawy, senior strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald said in a note. "While the recovery in jobs will likely take several years, the market is only focused on the trough."

The benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow are now 5.5per cent and 7.4per cent away from their respective closing highs, after surging more than 45per cent from their pandemic lows hit on March 23.

The S&P 500 is now about 1per cent away from recouping all of its losses this year.

The focus this week will be on the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, ending on Wednesday, where the jobs report is expected to be discussed.

It would be the first meeting since April when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy could feel the weight of the economic shutdown for more than a year.

At 10:04 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 254.55 points, or 0.94per cent, at 27,365.53, the S&P 500 was up 9.33 points, or 0.29per cent, at 3,203.26. The Nasdaq Composite was down 20.15 points, or 0.21per cent, at 9,793.93.

Electric carmaker Tesla Inc rose 1.4per cent after China sales of Shanghai-made Model 3 vehicles more than tripled in May, compared with the previous month.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 4.09-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.50-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded six new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 44 new highs and no new low.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Uttaresh.V and Shounak Dasgupta)