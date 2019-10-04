S&P 500, Dow headed for best day in a month after 'Goldilocks' jobs data

U.S. stocks rose on Friday as moderate jobs growth in September offered some relief from a spate of dismal economic data this week that has rankled markets and fueled concerns that the United States was sliding into a recession.

A rally in technology stocks led by Apple Inc also helped lift Wall Street's main indexes at the end of a volatile week. After losing about 3per cent on Tuesday and Wednesday, the S&P 500 and Dow were on course for their best day in a month on Friday.

The Labor Department's report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 136,000 last month and unemployment rate dropped to a 50-year low, but manufacturing payrolls declined for the first time in six months.

"It's sort of a Goldilocks report: it's not strong enough to move the Federal Reserve away from cutting rates at the end of October, but it's not weak enough to make you concerned about the labor market or the consumer," said Shawn Snyder, head of investment strategy at Citi Personal Wealth Management in New York.

Bets of interest rate cuts by the Fed have surged this week after a dramatic contraction in U.S. manufacturing, cooling private sector hiring and a fall in service sector activity evidenced the fallout from a prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

Traders currently see a 77.5per cent chance for the central bank to lower borrowing costs at its policy meeting later this month, up from 40per cent on Monday.

The Fed cut rates in September for the second time this year and said future reductions would be "data-dependent".

The S&P had gapped lower on Wednesday after bleak manufacturing data, but Friday's gains have helped the index climb back to near its Tuesday close.

The benchmark index is now 3per cent away from its record high hit in July after coming within striking distance of it two weeks ago.

Apple Inc shares rose 2.4per cent after a report that the company would ramp up production of iPhone 11 models.

The broader technology sector was up 1.26per cent, rising the most among 11 major S&P sectors. The Philadelphia chip index advanced 1.18per cent.

At 12:59 p.m. ET (1659 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 235.82 points, or 0.90per cent, at 26,436.86 and the S&P 500 was up 26.80 points, or 0.92per cent, at 2,937.43. The Nasdaq Composite was up 73.81 points, or 0.94per cent, at 7,946.08.

HP Inc tumbled 9.2per cent after the PC maker said it would cut up to 16per cent of its workforce as part of a restructuring plan that would result in an overall charge of US$1 billion.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.12-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and 1.59-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 13 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 13 new highs and 57 new lows.

