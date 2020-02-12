S&P 500, Dow hit all-time highs as coronavirus spread slows

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday after a drop in the number of new cases of coronavirus infections in China raised hopes that the economic fallout from the outbreak would be contained.

REUTERS: The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials hit record highs minutes after the open on Wednesday on signs that the coronavirus outbreak is slowing in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130.41 points, or 0.45per cent, at the open to 29,406.75.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.75 points, or 0.38per cent, at 3,370.50. The Nasdaq Composite gained 49.66 points, or 0.52per cent, to 9,688.60 at the opening bell.

