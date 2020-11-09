S&P 500, Dow hit all-time highs on vaccine optimism

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a sharply higher open on Monday after President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner in a highly contentious election.

REUTERS: The S&P 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Monday as the first successful late-stage clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine sparked hopes of the economy emerging from a pandemic-driven crisis.

The blue-chip Dow surged as much as 5.7per cent, also getting a boost from Joe Biden clinching a tightly-fought presidential election.

The companies hit hardest by months of travel bans and lockdowns soared, with Boeing Co up 12.6per cent and airlines and cruise line operators all trading 20per cent to 30per cent higher.

Oil prices surged more than 10per cent and U.S. Treasuries sold off after Pfizer and BioNTech said the data showed the vaccine was more than 90per cent effective in preventing COVID-19.

"This is extremely important and should give the market confidence that Pfizer's candidate offers a breakthrough in terms of reaching herd immunity at some point next year," said Robin Winkler, strategist at Deutsche Bank Research.

Pfizer and BioNTech, the first drugmakers to show successful data from a large-scale clinical trial, said they had found no serious safety concerns so far and expect to seek U.S. emergency use authorization later this month.

By 10:21 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1,273.09 points, or 4.49per cent, and the S&P 500 was up 120.44 points, or 3.43per cent, while the Russell 2000 small-cap index surged 5.7per cent to an all-time high.

The S&P energy index was on course for its best day since April.

U.S. banks including Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp, often seen as a proxy for the broader economy, jumped about 9per cent each, while oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp climbed about 10per cent.

By contrast, shares in technology and other companies seen as "stay-at-home" winners were lower or gaining less.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 211.01 points, or 1.77per cent, as Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc and gaming company Activision Blizzard Inc fell between 1.5per cent and 4.7per cent.

World stocks hit a record high earlier in the day and the dollar remained weak as expectations of better global trade ties and more monetary stimulus under President-elect Biden lifted demand for risky assets.

Treasury yields had fallen last week on expectations that Biden would win the White House but the Senate would be controlled by Republicans, potentially stifling a fiscal stimulus package and putting the onus back on the Federal Reserve.

Among other movers, McDonald's Corp gained about 1.0per cent after it beat third-quarter revenue and profit estimates, as U.S. customers ordered more hamburgers and fries in drive-through outlets and on delivery apps.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners 5.95-to-1 on the NYSE and 3.78-to-1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 138 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 219 new highs and 11 new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Arun Koyyur)