S&P 500, Dow open lower ahead of Powell, Yellen testimonies

Business

S&P 500, Dow open lower ahead of Powell, Yellen testimonies

U.S. stock index futures slid on Tuesday as energy stocks dropped while investors awaited remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for clues on the pace of economic rebound.

People are seen on Wall St. outside the NYSE in New York
FILE PHOTO: People are seen on Wall St. outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: The S&P 500 and the Dow edged lower at open on Tuesday as energy and travel stocks slipped, while investors awaited remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for clues on the health of the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.7 points, or 0.12per cent, at the open to 32691.5. The S&P 500 fell 3.0 points, or 0.08per cent, at the open to 3937.6​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 3.9 points, or 0.03per cent, to 13381.435 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark